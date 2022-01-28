Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of ISBC opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 206,156 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

