Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 82.0% in January

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the December 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

IIM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,928. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

