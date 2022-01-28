Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Purchased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF accounts for 6.1% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $60,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000.

Shares of PSCT stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $130.38. 14,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $157.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.62.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

