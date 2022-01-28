Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 2,541.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

NASDAQ KBWY opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

