Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the December 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $631,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter.

BSMM opened at $25.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

