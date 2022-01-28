Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Up 1,209.1% in January

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 1,209.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

PLW opened at $35.61 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $37.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.