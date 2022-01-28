Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,475. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.92 and its 200-day moving average is $341.41. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

