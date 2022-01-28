Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,708,518.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

