Internxt Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.91 or 0.00048187 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Internxt has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Internxt has a market cap of $20.05 million and $495,991.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Internxt Coin Profile

Internxt (CRYPTO:INXT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internxt is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

