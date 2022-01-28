Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.44.

NYSE:ICE opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $447,802,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,191 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

