Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.69, but opened at $50.51. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Intel shares last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 1,401,252 shares.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

