Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.31.

INTC opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

