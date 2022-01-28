Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after buying an additional 954,491 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,496,000 after buying an additional 309,333 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

