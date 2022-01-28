Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 66.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after purchasing an additional 179,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.51.

NYSE:WFG opened at $90.79 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $101.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

