Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after buying an additional 907,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

