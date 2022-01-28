Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.59 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $95.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.33). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

