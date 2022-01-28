Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 207,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Loews Corp grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 231,409 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 103,021 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 78,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVG opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

