Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

