Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.64

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$167.64 and traded as high as C$169.73. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$168.83, with a volume of 379,060 shares changing hands.

IFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$197.02.

The company has a market cap of C$29.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$163.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$167.64.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 11.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

