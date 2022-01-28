Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells $39,360.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,440.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $379.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.