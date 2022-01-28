Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells 2,781 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $129,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,781 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $137,826.36.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18.

On Thursday, January 20th, Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52.

XMTR traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 434,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,798. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

