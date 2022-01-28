Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $10,400.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 320 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $188.80.

On Monday, January 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 9,380 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $7,504.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

