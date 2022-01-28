Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells 359 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $14,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after acquiring an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after acquiring an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.