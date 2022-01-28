Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $324,090.00.

EXPI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

