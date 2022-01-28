Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00.

On Monday, November 15th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00.

CVX traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.61. 24,803,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,969,264. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

