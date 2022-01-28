Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) CEO Sells $91,657.92 in Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALBO opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.41. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 849,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

