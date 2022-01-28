Insider Buying: Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) Insider Buys 621 Shares of Stock

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) insider Bruce Campbell purchased 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,173.69 ($1,583.50).

Shares of Synairgen stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £382.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12. Synairgen plc has a 52 week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.80 ($3.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.76.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

