Insider Buying: NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) insider Adam Palser acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($72,854.83).

LON NCC opened at GBX 213 ($2.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a market cap of £659.78 million and a PE ratio of 60.86. NCC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 207.84 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.52) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.90) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($4.18) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.90) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.62).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

