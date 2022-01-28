Insider Buying: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys 4,210 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $8,466.00.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard acquired 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $54,805.17.

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard bought 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard bought 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard bought 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard bought 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard bought 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,174.40.

NASDAQ:MDIA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.92. 9,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,581. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDIA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediaCo by 117.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

