Insider Buying: LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Acquires $84,306.36 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $84,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LIQT opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 74.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

