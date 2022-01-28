Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:NOTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. 146,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,308. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Inotiv has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of -153.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

