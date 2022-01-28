INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at B. Riley

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INMB stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $72,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,352 shares of company stock worth $107,040. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,341,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,399,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.