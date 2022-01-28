Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 665 Price Target at Barclays

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 635 ($8.57) to GBX 665 ($8.97) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 670 ($9.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.78) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 568 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 644.67 ($8.70).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 543.60 ($7.33) on Friday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.60 ($8.14). The stock has a market cap of £8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 525.27.

In related news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($65,974.10).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

