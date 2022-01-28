Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 665 Price Target at Barclays

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 635 ($8.57) to GBX 665 ($8.97) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 670 ($9.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.78) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 568 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 644.67 ($8.70).
Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 543.60 ($7.33) on Friday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.60 ($8.14). The stock has a market cap of £8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 525.27.
Informa Company Profile
Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
