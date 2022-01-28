Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 2,316.4% in January

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 2,316.4% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 440,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,556. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.14.
Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
