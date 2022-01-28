ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMUC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,728. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

