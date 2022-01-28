IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stake Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 12.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of INFO opened at $111.36 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

