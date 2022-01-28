IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 76.3% in January

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the December 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,521,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

