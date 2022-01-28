IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Down 76.3% in January

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the December 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,521,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
