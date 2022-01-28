IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives GBX 1,089.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,089.25 ($14.70).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.99) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of LON IGG traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.32) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 845.50 ($11.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 799.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 832.40. The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 735 ($9.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.95). The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.