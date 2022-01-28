IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.36) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

LON IGR opened at GBX 105.27 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £102.13 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 625 ($8.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 392.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

