IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after acquiring an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $325,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $471.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $589.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

