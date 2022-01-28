Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.39. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. On average, analysts predict that Ideanomics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ideanomics news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

