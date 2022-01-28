Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Trading Down 1.1%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 67,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 49,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

