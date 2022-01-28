Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $88.61 Average PT from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on H. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE:H traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.