HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55. 98,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,410,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities cut their price objective on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 36,934 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 341,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

