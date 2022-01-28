Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Shares Up 21.3%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) shot up 21.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNTIF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.

