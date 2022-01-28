Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $4,459,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 571,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.