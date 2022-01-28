Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.93. 1,169,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.