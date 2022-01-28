HSBC Lowers NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $27.50 on Monday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

