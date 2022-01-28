Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 83,651 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 83,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $94,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $89.66 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.