Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,984 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,984 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $140,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38.

